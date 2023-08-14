Shortage of hearing dog volunteers in North East says charity
- Published
A charity that trains dogs to recognise life-saving sounds to assist their deaf owners needs volunteers in the North East.
Hearing Dogs for Deaf People is running short of puppy trainers in Newcastle, Gateshead, Darlington and Durham.
Dogs are trained to listen out for smoke alarms, intruder alarms, phones, oven timers and even baby monitors.
Martin Peagam, 65, from Stockton, was partnered with his dog Inca four years ago and said it "opened up his world".
The charity said an increase in demand for dogs had left it short of volunteers in the roles of permanent puppy trainers, who care for a puppy while its being trained for up to two years.
It also needs short-term trainers to cover times when other trainers are on holiday.
Mr Peagam said Inca had transformed him from "the loner I once was" and boosted his confidence.
"I used to turn down invitations to events and hide behind a newspaper in a café because it wasn't easy to have a conversation.
"Now, people see Inca's hearing dog coat, so they look directly at me when they speak and I'm able to lipread and hold a proper conversation."
Victoria Leedham, head of volunteering at the charity, said the dogs also provided "emotional support" and ensured their owners "never feel alone".
She added: "Anyone who volunteers for us can expect to feel like part of our family. No previous experience is necessary, and volunteers will receive lots of support and training to ensure they feel fully equipped to care for one of our puppies."
Volunteer Janice Pearce, from Bishop Auckland, began looking after spaniel Elvis in April.
"It wasn't until we got him, that my husband Denis and I realised we'd been living what I'd describe as a 'black and white' life - comfortable, but a little mundane," she said.
"Then, all of sudden, Elvis arrived and now our life is full of colour.
"Most of the time we're either laughing at him or being entertained by him. It's helped both me and my husband. We weren't particularly sociable and now we'll go out and talk to anyone because we have a hearing dog in training."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.