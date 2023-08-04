Hosepipe ban: Restrictions lifted in Kent and Sussex after rainy July
- Published
A hosepipe ban covering parts of Kent and Sussex has been lifted with immediate effect.
South East Water introduced the temporary restrictions six weeks ago following the hottest June on record, it said.
The company claimed it was left with no choice in order to bring demand down and maintain supplies.
On Friday a statement from the company thanked customers for adhering to the ban.
South East Water announced the ban on 19 June with its imposition coming in force a week later.
It said its customers could be hit with £1,000 fines for disobeying the rules.
The measures meant that using a hosepipe to water gardens, clean cars and fill swimming pools was not allowed.
'Sensible degree of caution'
On Friday David Hinton, South East Water's chief executive, said: "We took into account the wider context of extreme heat currently affecting parts of Europe.
"We approached our reviews with a sensible degree of caution as we wanted to protect the water supply for all our customers and the environment.
"Although at the moment it does not feel like summer, we do hope people will continue to be mindful about how much water they use, particularly on hot days, when demand is higher."
