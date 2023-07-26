More than 50 new West Mercia Police officers to target anti-social behaviour
- Published
More than 50 new police officers are to be deployed in five areas to target anti-social behaviour, drugs, thefts and criminal damage.
The new Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Teams (NCFTs) will work across Shropshire, Telford and Worcestershire.
They will support existing work done by Safer Neighbourhood Teams.
Part of the money to pay for them has come from the force's annual precept following a pledge from West Mercia PCC John Campion.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.