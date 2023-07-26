Nearly 100 University of Huddersfield staff at risk of redundancy
- Published
More than 90 members of staff at the University of Huddersfield have been placed at risk of redundancy due to restructuring plans.
Roles in arts and humanities, applied sciences and education and professional development are affected.
The university said it was working to "minimise the impact" and support people.
The possible job losses come on top of a recent voluntary severance scheme, when 106 staff took redundancy.
A university spokesman told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it was consulting on restructure proposals "in order to align our staff and resources to support future growth" and that confidential talks have taken place with "those directly affected by these proposals".
"While it ultimately affects a very small number of posts, it is an anxious time for those involved and we are working hard to minimise the impact on them," they added.
"Reorganising how we administer and deliver courses will not impact our students, who will be being kept up to date with plans as the consultation progresses.
"The proposals for the combined school will facilitate the development of existing work on professional development, internationalisation, and vocational education and training."
It is understood 36 full-time equivalent roles in the School of Applied Sciences are at risk.
In the School of Arts & Humanities 15 roles are at risk while a merger between the Business School and the School of Education and Professional Development puts 41 mainly professional and support staff roles at risk.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.