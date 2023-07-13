Police appeal for CCTV after injured dog thrown from van
- Published
Police are investigating after an injured dog was thrown from a van and left abandoned on the street.
The pup was found "shaking and struggling to walk" on Queens Park Drive in Crewe at about 19:00 BST on Tuesday.
A member of the public, Neil, offered to care for the dog - named Ruby by police - overnight until she could be seen by vets the next morning.
Cheshire Police is appealing for CCTV footage from the area.
Officers said she appeared to have recently given birth to a litter of puppies and had burns on her head, believed to have been caused by a cigarette, and scars on her back.
The force praised Neil for walking and feeding Ruby as well as giving her a collar and lead.
A spokesperson for the force said: "We will not stand for animal cruelty and after returning from the vets, as a team we realised how much Ruby had impacted us all.
"She may not be able to tell her story, but we will ensure that other animals don't suffer like Ruby has."
