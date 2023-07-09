Lightning pictures: Thunderstorms light up the skies across England
- Published
Spectacular flashes of lightning lit up the skies in parts of the Midlands and northern England on Saturday as thunderstorms rolled across the country.
BBC Weather Watchers captured the brilliant light show over Chesterfield, East Leake, Brinscall, Wakefield, Penistone, York and Oswestry.
The storms also brought flash flooding to parts of the country, with one music festival in Birmingham having to be abandoned.
Rain also disrupted play at both Wimbledon and the men's Ashes.
