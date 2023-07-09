Lightning pictures: Thunderstorms light up the skies across England

Lightning in Chesterfieldchesterdrawers
Twin bolts of lightning splinter through the skies over Chesterfield

Spectacular flashes of lightning lit up the skies in parts of the Midlands and northern England on Saturday as thunderstorms rolled across the country.

BBC Weather Watchers captured the brilliant light show over Chesterfield, East Leake, Brinscall, Wakefield, Penistone, York and Oswestry.

The storms also brought flash flooding to parts of the country, with one music festival in Birmingham having to be abandoned.

Rain also disrupted play at both Wimbledon and the men's Ashes.

Maggie T Howlett
Maggie T Howlett captured this image of a lightning strike in East Leake
Brinscall Branch
Lightning strikes in Brinscall, Lancashire
Langy
A bolt of lightning snakes across the skies above Oswestry
Sue
Sue shared this image taken as the storms struck in West Yorkshire
hartcliffmeadows
Lightning pierces the sky above Penistone, in South Yorkshire
Gary Gimmick
Gary Gimmick captured the storm as it hit Heworth, in York

.

