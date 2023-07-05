South East buildings turn blue to mark NHS 75th anniversary
- Published
NHS staff from across the South East are to join events to mark the 75th anniversary of the service.
They will be attending a service at Westminster Abbey and a reception at 10 Downing Street.
Sites and landmarks including the Dartford Crossing and Brighton Pier will be lit up in blue.
Health minister Maria Caulfield said the NHS would be "thriving" in 25 years' time despite warnings from experts about its long term future.
The anniversary comes in a year when NHS staff have been taking industrial action in disputes over pay.
Ms Caulfield, who is the MP for Lewes and also a nurse, said: "I've worked in the NHS for over 30 years of its 75 years. I've seen tremendous change and I think, through my lifetime of working in the NHS, people have always been very sceptical about its future."
She said: "I'm very confident that in 25 years' time the NHS will be thriving."
Anne Eden, regional director for NHS South East, said: "The NHS is built upon the millions of hardworking NHS staff and volunteers who have shown an ability to adapt and innovate to the new challenges we face to care for generation after generation.
She added: "As we mark the 75th birthday of the NHS and wonder what the next 75 years might hold, I want to take the opportunity to thank NHS staff across the South East for all that they continue to do."
Sites to be lit up blue include Bluewater shopping centre, Brighton Pier, Hever Castle, the QE2 bridge at Dartford, and Rochester Cathedral and castle.
Bruno De Oliveira, chair of the Brighton and Hove Health and Wellbeing Board said: "Seeing the city light up blue is a good reminder of how important it is to all our lives, and long may it continue."
