Lucy Davis: Weighing ban 'great moment in swimming history'
A former elite swimmer who developed bulimia said a ban on weighing children was "a great moment in swimming history".
Fitness influencer Lucy Davis said it was "amazing" Swim England had announced the policy as she suffered "mentally and physically" from the practice.
"We never needed to be a certain size to perform at our best," she said.
Miss Davis said her eating disorder began after she left swimming aged 18.
It followed years of being weighed in front of others and being encouraged to restrict food, she told the BBC.
"I always thought it was so embarrassing as a young girl to be weighed in front of people," she said.
"This was mainly at high-end competitions or camps, but it just felt horrible."
Miss Davis, who swam nationally and internationally, said at one swimming camp, the girls were weighed and it was found they were slightly heavier after enjoying Christmas with their families.
"We were basically shouted out as a whole for putting some weight on over Christmas - it was mortifying.
"We used to hide snacks in our rooms so we could eat something else other than what was deemed healthy. Healthy is balance, not cutting out foods and restriction."
Miss Davis, from Manchester, said she became "obsessed" with losing fat as soon as she stopped swimming and her eating disorder began at university, lasting for five years.
"I felt too big and I was very confused about what I 'should' and 'should not' eat, which was engrained into me from swimming," she said.
She added it was meeting her fitness instructor husband Ben Haldon and researching the negatives of binging and purging that helped her overcome the ordeal.
The award-winning entrepreneur is now an advocate for women's health and fitness and has more than 628,000 followers on her Instagram account where she posts daily information about healthy living.
"The weight you should be is personal to you - a weight where you individually perform best," she said.
"There isn't a set bench mark for each 14-18 year old girl. Being fit, healthy, active and a strong swimmer is what you look for."
It was announced last week Swim England was changing guidelines to policy after swimmers spoke out about suffering eating disorders and mental health issues.
The governing body said the move would tackle "disordered eating, anxiety and depression" and "all affiliated clubs and coaches must comply".
The organisation's chief executive Jane Nickerson has apologised to swimmers who had suffered and vowed to change a bullying culture in the sport.
