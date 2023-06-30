Child, 9, youngest in migrant hotel, High Court told
A nine-year-old child is the youngest unaccompanied migrant to be housed in a hotel in England with asylum-seekers, the High Court has heard.
Mr Justice Johnson heard "a high proportion" of asylum-seekers placed in hotels were children under 16.
He is overseeing a preliminary hearing centred on the use of a hotel to house unaccompanied children.
The Home Office is preparing to reopen a hotel in Hove, East Sussex, despite 50 young people remaining missing.
Council bosses have taken legal action against Home Secretary Suella Braverman and want a judge to rule that the hotel should not be used.
They say children could be targeted by criminals and abusers.
'A criminal offence'
Mr Justice Johnson asked a barrister leading the Home Office legal team the age of the youngest child to be initially accommodated in a hotel.
Lisa Giovannetti KC told him the youngest had been nine.
The judge then asked how many "under 16-year-olds" have been accommodated in a hotel for more than 48 hours.
"Quite a high proportion are under 16," said Ms Giovannetti. "Maybe 40%."
Stephanie Harrison KC, representing the council, told the judge: "Children who are under 16 who are not in accommodation that is regulated - it is not only unlawful, it is a criminal offence.
"That encompasses the gravity of the situation."
Mr Justice Johnson also heard Kent County Council and a children's rights organisation are planning similar legal action relating to the accommodation of unaccompanied migrant children in hotels.
He heard that both councils are concerned the placement of unaccompanied migrant children in hotels puts them in a position where they are breaching, or would breach, their legal obligations relating to the care of youngsters.
The judge indicated all three cases might be considered together.
A trial is expected to take place later this summer.
