Carmelle Hepi: Men held after girl, 13, goes missing from party
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of kidnap after a 13-year-old girl went missing from a birthday party.
Carmelle Hepi was reported missing on Sunday, the Met Police said.
The force said Carmelle, from Barnsley, went to London on Saturday before going to a party in Peckham and leaving with a group of people at about 23:00 BST.
She is also believed to have been at addresses in Croydon, Lewisham and Purfleet in Essex.
A force representative said while there was no information to suggest Carmelle had "come to serious harm", her "age, vulnerabilities, and concerns around who she may be associating with" had meant the investigation to locate her is being led by detectives from Specialist Crime.
They said officers believe Carmelle "may now be in the company of an older male", but it was not known yet where they might be.
Three men, all aged in their 20s, have been arrested on suspicion of kidnap.
All remain in custody at this time.
Det Ch Insp Chris Wood asked the public to help locate Carmelle as a matter of urgency.
"If you have seen Carmelle, or you know her and have information about where she is or has been, it is imperative that you contact us," he said.
"It doesn't matter if you're a friend who has heard or seen something in passing - you won't be in trouble.
"What matters is that you contact as you could have significant information to help us find a missing teenage girl."