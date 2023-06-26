HSBC to leave Canary Wharf tower for new world headquarters

HSBC's decision to return to London's historic financial district within the Square mile is a "huge vote of confidence for the City", said the City of London Corporation policy chairman, Chris Hayward."This move further solidifies the City's reputation as a prime destination for financial services firms, offering them unparalleled opportunities.After the pandemic, HSBC told staff it was going to reduce office space globally by about 40% to reduce costs and energy and allow more employees to work from home.