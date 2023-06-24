South East Water blames working from home for hosepipe ban
A water company that has imposed a hosepipe ban has blamed people working from home for the shortage.
South East Water, which supplies more than two million homes and businesses in Sussex and Kent, will implement the restriction from Monday.
Chief Executive David Hinton said demand had swelled by about 20% over a short period of time which had put the existing infrastructure under stress.
Customers said the real problem was the company's lack of investment.
A petition has been set up calling for a change of ownership at South East Water.
In a letter to customers, Mr Hinton said: "The rise of working from home has increased drinking water demand in commuter towns by around 20% over a very short period, testing our existing infrastructure.
"Our reservoir and aquifer stocks of raw water, essential to our water supply but not ready to be used, are in a good position. However, demand for treated mains water, which takes time to process and deliver, was greater than we could meet.
"Over the past week we have needed to find water to supply the equivalent of an additional four towns the size of Maidstone or Eastbourne, every day."
'Garden of England'
Artist Jutta Wrobel, 61, of Wadhurst, Sussex, who started an online petition demanding a change of ownership of South East Water after having no supply for five days, accused Mr Hinton of "victim-blaming".
She said: "This is a deflection from the real issue which is how to stop South East Water paying away all our money in dividends rather than reinvesting in our water infrastructure, which is a public utility and a human right.
"We are supposed to be the Garden of England. We are not supposed to have hosepipe bans for two years running."
In recent weeks, schools were closed, customers relied on bottled water stations and people were told to use water only for drinking, cooking and hygiene in order to allow the network to refill.
It led to panic among the elderly, vulnerable people struggling to open heavy bottles, and the Conservative MP for Tunbridge Wells, Greg Clark, describing the situation as "woeful".
It also followed supply issues in December when pipes burst due to snow and ice, leaving thousands of households without a supply.
South East Water's head of service management, Steve Andrews, said: "We announced the temporary use ban on Friday 16 June. Following a period of consultation, we will be able to take action against customers who contravene the hosepipe restrictions from Monday 26 June."
He said demand for tap water had reduced since the ban was introduced and he reminded customers to use water wisely.