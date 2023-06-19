Man pleads guilty over '97' football shirt at FA Cup final
A man has admitted wearing a football shirt at Wembley Stadium which made an offensive reference to the Hillsborough disaster.
James White, 33, from Warwickshire, pleaded guilty to displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
The judge at Willesden Magistrates' Court said it was "abhorrent".
The court heard he had worn a shirt with 97 and the words "Not Enough" on the back at the FA Cup Final on 3 June.
District Judge Mark Jabbitt said: "It is hard to imagine a more ... offensive reference to the 1989 Hillsborough disaster."
The judge added that the shirt White wore bore a "hateful expression" - calling it an "abhorrent message" - and that the impact of his actions are "profound and distressing".
Ninety-seven football fans died as a result of a crush at a match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield on 15 April 1989.
In 2016, inquests concluded the fans had been unlawfully killed.
After White was arrested at Wembley Stadium, the court heard he was cautioned and told police: "You haven't even asked me what the T-shirt means.
"My grandad died aged 97 and didn't have enough kids."
The prosecution said White had "many" previous convictions, dating most recently to 2021, but none were football-related.
Police received a series of emails from people who saw an image of the shirt online.
The court heard how members of the public wrote that they were "absolutely devastated" and "disgusted" by it.
Diane Lynn, vice chair of Hillsborough Survivor Supporters Alliance, said it was "very personal" for people who were at Hillsborough that day and that survivors suffered with "guilt".
"How dare he make us feel like this," she said.
The defence told the court that White "deeply regrets" his actions and accepted he "hurt people very deeply".
White, who laughed in the dock, was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £400 and £85 in costs.
He has also been banned from all regulated football games in the UK for four years.
Douglas Mackay from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said: "The CPS continues to work closely with the football authorities including the Premier League and the Football Association, police, clubs, and charities to look to stamp out all of the appalling and horrendous incidents of tragedy chanting and gesturing.
"We are sending a clear message that we call on so-called fans to stop this vile behaviour of a minority which has a terrible impact on the bereaved and communities.
"If they do not then they face the risk of being excluded from the game they claim to love."
Manchester City won the FA Cup at Wembley, beating local rivals Manchester United 2-1.
