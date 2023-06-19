Man pleads guilty over '97' football shirt at FA Cup final
A man has admitted causing offence by wearing a football shirt which referred to the 97 fans who died as a result of the Hillsborough disaster.
James White, 33, from Warwickshire, pleaded guilty to displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
He appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court in London.
The court heard he had worn a shirt with 97 and the words "Not Enough" on the back at the FA Cup Final on 3 June.
White was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £400 and £85 in costs.
He has also been banned from all regulated football games in the UK for four years.
Ninety-seven football fans died as a result of a crush at a match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield on 15 April 1989.
In 2016, inquests concluded the fans had been unlawfully killed.
Manchester City won the FA Cup at Wembley, beating local rivals Manchester United 2-1.
