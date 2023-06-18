Water returns to 'most Kent and Sussex homes' after outage
The majority of South East Water customers in Kent and Sussex should have seen full supplies return after an outage, the company says.
Areas including Rotherfield, Mayfield, Tunbridge Wells, Crowborough and Wadhurst were affected last week.
Supplies were either cut off or water pressure reduced.
The company said a "small number of properties" in Wadhurst and Mayfield still had issues which it was "working to resolve".
Up to 4,000 customers had been experiencing difficulties since Monday as, according to one South East Water representative, demand outstripped supply.
Water may be cloudy or discoloured as supplies return, caused by natural deposits of iron and manganese, or air in the pipework.
Bottled water stations have opened in Mayfield, Rotherfield and Wadhurst.
South East Water urged customers to only use water for essential purposes, with a ban issued on hosepipe and sprinkler use.
Bottled water stations were opened on Sunday morning at Mayfield Memorial Hall, Rotherfield Village Hall, and Sparrows Green Recreation Ground in Wadhurst.
The company said it would post updated closing times for its bottled water stations on its website on Sunday afternoon.
Douglas Whitfield, South East Water's director of operations, told BBC Radio Kent the hot weather had caused demand to outstrip supply.
"We are pumping as much water as we can into the system, but water is being used before it gets to those customers who are currently on the end of our system," he said.
South East Water experienced supply issues in December 2022 after pipes burst due to snow and ice thawing rapidly overnight, leaving thousands of households across Kent and Sussex without water before Christmas.
A government minister told the provider earlier this year that it "must act urgently" to significantly improve its performance.
