Bournemouth victim was fabulous young man - family
- Published
The family of a 17-year-old boy who died after being pulled from the sea in Bournemouth say they are "heartbroken and devastated" at his death.
Joe Abbess and a 12-year-old girl, named locally as Sunnah Khan, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, died in the incident involving 10 swimmers on Wednesday.
Joe and Sunnah both sustained critical injuries and died in hospital.
Joe's parents described the trainee chef as a "fabulous young man".
Dorset Police said it was continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.