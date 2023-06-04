Man charged over '97' football shirt at FA Cup final
A man has been charged over a football shirt which appeared to refer to the 97 fans who died as a result of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.
The 33-year-old man from Warwickshire was charged with displaying threatening or abusive writing likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
He was bailed to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court in London on Monday.
The Metropolitan Police said 22 other people were arrested at the Wembley FA Cup final on Saturday.
The force said they were held during the match between Manchester City and Manchester United for offences including assault, affray, possession of drugs and drunk and disorderly behaviour.
Officers are also investigating after an item was thrown on to the pitch after the United goal in their 2-1 defeat by City.
Police said no-one had been arrested yet over the incident.
The force urged people not to share information online which could prejudice the proceedings.
