Two men die after being pulled from sea in Devon
- Published
Two men who were pulled from the sea off the coast of Devon have died, police have said.
Rescue teams found the men, both in their 20s, in the water at Oddicombe on Saturday.
One man was declared dead at the scene. The other died after being taken to Torbay District Hospital.
Devon & Cornwall Police confirmed the men's next of kin have been informed and inquiries were ongoing into the incident.
The operation involved Torbay Coastguard Rescue Team, the Teignmouth and Dawlish RNLI inshore lifeboat, police and South Western Ambulance Service.
The Devon Air Ambulance was also sent.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
