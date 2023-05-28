Two men die after being pulled from sea in Devon
- Published
Two men who were pulled from the sea off the coast of Devon have died, police have said.
Rescue teams found the men, both in their 20s, in the water at Oddicombe after being called on Saturday morning.
One man was declared dead at the scene. The other died after being taken to Torbay District Hospital.
Devon & Cornwall Police confirmed the men's next of kin have been informed and inquiries were ongoing into the incident.
Officers were called to assist the coastguard at about 09:00 BST after reports of concern for two people in the water.
The operation involved Torbay Coastguard Rescue Team, the Teignmouth and Dawlish RNLI inshore lifeboat, police and South Western Ambulance Service.
The Devon Air Ambulance was also sent.
A file will be prepared for the coroner, the force confirmed.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk