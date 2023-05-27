Warning over bank holiday weekend train disruption
Train passengers have been urged to plan their journeys in advance due to disruption expected over the weekend.
Trains will not run across some areas of Hampshire, Berkshire, Surrey and London due to engineering work.
Buses will replace services between Woking and Basingstoke and Woking and Andover on Sunday.
There will also be bus replacements on Sunday and Monday between Hounslow and Virginia Water via Staines and Hounslow and Windsor via Staines.
Mark Killick, Network Rail's Wessex route director, said that while there was never a good time to close the railway, the work would be carried out over the weekend as fewer passengers were expected.
"I'd like to thank customers for their patience while we carry out these improvements," he added.
Stuart Meek, South Western Railway's chief operating officer, apologised to customers for the extra time the new adjustments would add to their journeys.
But he said the work, which will include upgrades to track and signalling, would "modernise equipment and improve the reliability of services going forward".
