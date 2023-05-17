Epsom Hospital: Teen marks cancer milestone with huge toy donation
- Published
A 13-year-old girl has marked five years since the end of her cancer treatment by wheeling a trolley full of toys on to the ward that cared for her.
At age six, Rhea, from London, was diagnosed with leukaemia and spent long periods in isolation on the Casey Ward at Epsom Hospital in Surrey.
During that time, staff entertained her with boxes of toys and Rhea wanted to do the same for other children.
Her online appeal aimed at 100 toy donations - but she received 270.
Because of the infection risk, children who are having chemotherapy cannot use toys or activities in the hospital playrooms and need everything to be new and unopened.
Rhea said she thought about the toys she would like herself when she set up an online wish list with a social media appeal, adding: "I've been here myself, so I know what it's like."
She thanked people who contributed adding she was "shocked" to receive so many donations.
Her mother, Carley, said the family went through a difficult period after Rhea was diagnosed and spent a lot of time on the ward.
She said her daughter was there so often, she called Room 5 her bedroom.
"She decided she wanted to collect these toys to mark five years since finishing treatment, and I'm very proud of her," she added.
Lucy Lloyd-James, lead nurse for the trust's paediatric oncology shared unit, said it was "brilliant" to see Rhea doing so well, adding: "It's why we do the jobs we do."
She said children who were unable to use playroom toys needed new ones, and they needed changing often so youngsters did not get bored.
Describing Rhea's effort as "phenomenal," she said: "She has really thought about what other children would like to see and what they will benefit from.
"Thanks to Rhea, we will hopefully be able to make their experiences just a bit more positive."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.