Funding for more South East black and Asian blood donors
- Published
Groups encouraging more black and Asian people to become blood and organ donors in the South East are to get a share of £685,000 government funding.
The shortage of donors from black and Asian communities means those needing transplants can wait longer for organ transplants, the NHS says.
People from the same ethnic background are more likely to be a donor match.
Those from such groups make up a third of those waiting for a transplant due to the difficulties finding a match.
The Community Grants Programme, managed by NHS Blood and Transplant, helps fund community, faith or belief organisations to deliver projects that encourage more black and Asian people to become donors.
Carol Stewart, chair of the Medway African and Caribbean Association, said: "We know that nationally there is a shortage of donors, which ultimately decreases the likelihood of treatment for black people in need of blood and organs.
"Increasing the diversity of donors will help to ensure that people of African and Caribbean origin have more access to compatible blood and organs when needed."
NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) says it can only supply the best matched blood for those with sickle cell about half the time, and needs 250 donations per day to help treat those with the condition.
Sickle cell, which is one of the fastest growing genetic conditions in the UK, is more prevalent in those from the black-African and black-Caribbean backgrounds, the NHS said.
"White patients have about 80-90% chance of finding a stem cell match from a stranger. However black, Asian and mixed race people can only find a stem cell match from a stranger around 30-40% of the time," an NHS spokesman said.
Health minister Neil O'Brien said: "It is important everyone has the best chance of receiving a potentially life-saving blood, organ or stem cell donation, regardless of their ethnic background and these organisations are helping to make a real difference.
"We're investing to encourage and increase education about donation among black and Asian communities."
