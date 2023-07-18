Carla Foster: Mother jailed over lockdown abortion to be released
A mother who was jailed for illegally obtaining abortion tablets to end her pregnancy during lockdown will be released from prison after the Court of Appeal reduced her sentence.
Carla Foster, 45, admitted illegally procuring her own abortion when she was between 32 and 34 weeks pregnant.
A judge told her last month she would serve half her 28 month-term in custody and the remainder on licence.
But the Court of Appeal reduced the term to 14 months suspended.
Dame Victoria Victoria Sharp, sitting with Lord Justice Holroyde and Mrs Justice Lambert at the London court on Tuesday, called it "a very sad case".
"It is a case that calls for compassion, not punishment," Dame Victoria said.
Foster appeared at the hearing via a video link from Foston Hall prison, Derbyshire.
The mother-of-three from Staffordshire was jailed at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on 12 June.
The court heard she had moved back in with her ex-partner at the start of lockdown, while carrying another man's baby.
