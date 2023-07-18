Carla Foster: Mother jailed over lockdown abortion to be released
- Published
A mother who was jailed for illegally obtaining abortion tablets to end her pregnancy during lockdown will be released from prison after the Court of Appeal reduced her sentence.
Carla Foster, 45, admitted illegally procuring her own abortion when she was between 32 and 34 weeks pregnant.
A judge told her last month she would serve half her 28 month-term in custody and the remainder on licence.
But the Court of Appeal reduced the term to 14 months suspended.
Dame Victoria Sharp, sitting with Lord Justice Holroyde and Mrs Justice Lambert at the London court on Tuesday, called it "a very sad case".
"It is a case that calls for compassion, not punishment," Dame Victoria said.
Foster appeared at the hearing via a video link from Foston Hall prison, Derbyshire.
The mother-of-three from Staffordshire was jailed at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on 12 June.
The court heard she had moved back in with her ex-partner at the start of lockdown, while carrying another man's baby.
'Cruel, antiquated law'
She procured pills by post from the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BAPS) after providing information that led them to believe she was seven weeks pregnant.
Although abortion is legal up to 24 weeks, after 10 weeks the procedure is carried out in a clinic.
On 11 May 2020, after she took the abortion pills, emergency services received a call to say she had gone into labour.
The baby was born not breathing during the call and pronounced dead about 45 minutes later.
Chief executive of BAPS Clare Murphy said she was "delighted" the mother would be released from prison and called for a change to the law.
"The court of appeal has today recognise that this cruel, antiquated law does not reflect the values of society today," she said.
"Now is the time to reform abortion law so that no more women are unjustly criminalised for taking desperate actions at a desperate time in their lives."
