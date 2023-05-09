Nicola Bulley: Lancashire Police face no action over details disclosure
The force which investigated Nicola Bulley's disappearance will not face action for sharing her personal information, a watchdog has said.
The 45-year-old mother-of-two's body was found 23 days after she disappeared from St Michael's on Wyre in January.
Lancashire Police faced some criticism over details about her it released while conducting its investigation.
The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said it would not be taking to enforcement action against the force.
Ms Bulley disappeared while walking her dog by the River Wyre after dropping off her daughters at school on 27 January.
Her dog was found shortly after, along with her phone, which was still connected to a work conference call and placed on a bench by the steep riverbank.
The police mounted a large-scale operation, which included searches of the surrounding area and public appeals, but it was not until 19 February that her body was found in the river about a mile from where she was last seen.
MPs and campaign groups voiced their disapproval after officers put elements of her private life into the public domain, including her struggles with alcohol and perimenopause.
Announcing its conclusions, ICO's deputy commissioner of regulatory policy Emily Keaney said it had sought to "reassure the public that there are rules in place to protect how personal information is used and shared".
"We wanted to be clear that while police can disclose information to protect the public and investigate crime, they would need to be able to demonstrate such disclosure was necessary and proportionate," she said.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct said it had also concluded its investigation into an officer's contact with Ms Bulley prior to her disappearance, which had "identified two areas of learning" related to recording information and activating body-worn video.
It said it had focused on the actions and decisions of a police officer who attended Ms Bulley's address as part of a multi-agency team due to a concern for her wellbeing.
It added that after a "careful review and analysis of all the evidence", it had recommended that the force update its guidance for "multi-agency vehicles, to ensure all police officers working in this role understand what is expected of them".
