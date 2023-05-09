Ambulance staff walk out in south-east England
Ambulance staff with the Unite union in the South East have taken to picket lines in a continuing dispute over pay.
The action comes after Unite rejected a 5% pay deal and lump sum offer to NHS staff in England last month.
The union said the strike was part of an "escalation strategy to exert pressure on the government" as it seeks to reopen negotiations.
The Department of Health & Social Care said it was "disappointing" and would put "more pressure" on the NHS.
Its advice for patients is to continue to call 999 in a life-threatening emergency and use NHS 111 online services for non-urgent health needs.
The action - affecting South Central Ambulance Service NHS Trust and South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Trust - began at midday on Tuesday and will end at 22:00 BST, with staff joining picket lines in areas including Northfleet, Portsmouth and Banstead.
'Disruptive'
The government had offered a 5% pay rise for 2023-24 and a one-off payment of at least £1,655 to top up last year's salary.
The pay deal was signed off last week at a meeting between the government and 14 health unions representing all NHS staff apart from doctors and dentists.
However, three unions, including Unite, vowed to continue action.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the offer did "nothing to resolve the recruitment and retention crisis crippling the NHS".
She called on the government to re-open negotiations to ensure "a proper wage offer is made" to NHS workers.
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "It is disappointing... These strikes will put more pressure on the NHS and will be disruptive for patients."
It said it hoped those who chose to remain in dispute would recognise its offer "carries the support of their colleagues and... bring industrial action to an end".
