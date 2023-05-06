In pictures: Pets dress up for King's Coronation
Dogs, cats, a horse and even a gerbil have been getting in the Coronation spirit.
Owners have been sharing images of their pets dressed up for the occasion with some going to great lengths for the right outfit.
Several said their pets had watched the ceremony as it unfolded at Westminster Abbey.
"Winston has already claimed prime spot on the sofa. He is very demanding," said dog owner Will Clappison, from Hessle, in East Yorkshire.
His dachshund's outfit was made from scratch over several hours after "meticulous measurements" to ensure it was fit for a king.
Five-year-old Elly, from south Warwickshire, dressed her cat Maui as a king for the occasion and bribed him with some tasty fishy treats.
The Horse World Trust, in Bristol, said its "king" Charlie, a rescue pony, went all out for the Coronation.
While Ollie, a two-year-old Weimaraner, from York, looked very regal.
"He's a bundle of fun and was sitting waiting to be dressed up first thing this morning," owner Trish Brewster said.
It was all much of a muchness for "king" Wilf, the gerbil, in Salisbury, who, according to owner Sophie Moody, was taking the day at a leisurely pace.
While for Dogs 4 Rescue, in Manchester, one coronation was not enough as they said they staged their own for "King Stuart I".
Meanwhile, Gruff, an enthusiastic goat received a royal outfit at the Helping Hooves social farm in Little Eaton, Derbyshire.
