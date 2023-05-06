In pictures: Coronation celebrations across the South East

Rochester cathedral
Celebrations in Rochester Cathedral

People across the South East have been celebrating the Coronation of King Charles III.

Screenings were held in towns and cities across the region showing the ceremony - including in Brighton, Rochester, Canterbury and Ashford.

More than 1,000 coronation street parties are expected to be held across Kent, Sussex and Surrey on Sunday.

Here are some of the best pictures of events taking place on Saturday across the region.

Getty Images
Lesley Warren from Kent poses for a photograph as she camps out on the Mall
Clara-Mae Turrall
Mike Billingham, the town crier for Rochester, marks the occasion
Crowds celebrating at a bandstand in Farnham despite the wet weather
Children from Estcots Primary School in East Grinstead take part in a parade
Robb Banks
Robb Banks, from Brighton, spent hours carving this likeness of King Charles into a cuttlefish by using a toothpick
Krys O'Brien
Crowds shelter from the rain at a screening in Chichester
Handout
Four-month-old Eabæ Elizabeth Ells from Plumpton Green, East Sussex
PA Media
James Taylor, 76, wearing a giant crown he has fashioned out of an old drum at a tea party and screening of the coronation in Rochester Cathedral
Sewing Crow-Bees
Postbox toppers in the shape of the King and Queen made by the Sewing Crow-Bees in Crowborough, East Sussex
The Union Jack suspended over Lombard Street in Petworth, Sussex

