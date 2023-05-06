In pictures: Coronation celebrations across the South East
- Published
People across the South East have been celebrating the Coronation of King Charles III.
Screenings were held in towns and cities across the region showing the ceremony - including in Brighton, Rochester, Canterbury and Ashford.
More than 1,000 coronation street parties are expected to be held across Kent, Sussex and Surrey on Sunday.
Here are some of the best pictures of events taking place on Saturday across the region.
