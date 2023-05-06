South East: Coronation celebrations underway across Kent, Sussex and Surrey
Celebrations are under way across the South East for the Coronation of King Charles III.
They mark the first coronation in 70 years, as Charles is crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort.
Big screens have been set up in towns and cities across the region showing the ceremony - including in Brighton, Rochester, Canterbury and Ashford.
More than 1,000 coronation street parties are expected to be held across Kent, Sussex and Surrey on Sunday.
Ahead of the celebrations, students and staff from Sibertswold Primary School in Dover stood in formation to create a crown, while pupils from Maidenbower Infant and Junior School and The Brook in Crawley made a huge Union Jack.
Meanwhile, 85-year-old Lesley Roberts, from Fairlight, near Hastings, knitted a royal crowd waving to the Coronation procession, while four-month-old Eabæ Elizabeth Ells, from Plumpton Green, was dressed in royal attire.
To mark the Coronation, Southeastern railway stations will be decked out with bunting and a life-sized knitted Charles.
The artwork was created by the Battle Yarn Bombers and took several weeks to make.
More than 200 spectators gathered to watch the event on a big screen in Jubilee Square in Brighton.
At Canterbury Cathedral, there is a prom, a live screening of the Coronation service and a celebratory bell peal.
On the lawn at Rochester Castle, cheers broke out as the King was crowned.
Katie Bearsby, who travelled to Rochester from Maidstone, said: "We were in London for the jubilee and the Queen's memorial, but it would've been too busy for the kids today.
"I love the King, he's really come into his own, but I really can't wait for William and Kate to be king and queen. They're just so regal."
Her friend Iza Oshea added: "We don't care about the rain, to watch it with the castle in the background is so cool, we love the King."
The Lord-Lieutenant of Kent Lady Colgrain, who is representing Kent at the Coronation, said the weekend's festivities "reflect the King's commitment to strengthening local communities".
"I am immensely proud and honoured to have been given the opportunity to attend this historic occasion and represent our county," she said.
"I should like to wish everyone in Kent, a very happy and joyous Coronation weekend and hope that all the planned celebrations go well and are enjoyed by all involved."
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will attend a party in Cranleigh, Surrey, on Sunday, according to the local parish council.
Chocolatier Jennifer Lindsey-Clarke, from Worthing, has made a life-sized bust of the King from more than 17 litres (3.7 gallons) of melted chocolate.
She told BBC Radio Sussex: "I got the call and we watched lots of videos and did sketches first. The bust will be on display at Mars HQ in Slough."
Analysis
Piers Hopkirk, BBC South East, in Brighton
In the middle of a rain soaked Brighton, a lucky few hundred were able to watch the ceremony unfold under canvas in a specially erected tent in Jubilee Square.
But for those less lucky, they were happy to stand in a constant drizzle to catch a glimpse and, the sound of the ceremony accompanied by the constant patter of rain on umbrellas.
The event had a limited capacity and more came than could be accommodated but a hardy few stood and queued in the rain in the hope that people would leave and make a space for them.
For others out doing their Saturday shopping and simply passing by, it was a chance to stop and catch a fleeting moment of history.
