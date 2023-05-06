In pictures: How Coventry celebrated coronations past
- Published
A collection of photographs shows how a city celebrated the coronations of kings and queens going back more than 100 years.
Early images from the Coventry Digital collection show crowds gathering in the city centre to celebrate the coronation of George V in 1911.
Others capture people coming together for the 1937 Coronation of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, as well as the ceremony to crown Queen Elizabeth II 16 years later.
The online archive, run by Coventry University, celebrates the city's heritage and encourages people to upload their personal collections to its website.
All photos, which are available to view on the Coventry Digital website, are subject to copyright.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk