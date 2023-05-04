Coronation of King Charles III: 'Allow time for train journeys'
Published
People intending to travel by train for King Charles III's Coronation should check their journey in advance and allow plenty of time, say rail bosses.
Great Western Railway (GWR) said it would run extra "early" trains from South Wales and the south-west and west of England to Paddington.
It added that an "hourly, overnight service is being provided Friday into Saturday, and for the return journey".
Timetables had been updated and were publicly available, managers said.
GWR said about 1.2m people were expected to line the streets of London for the Coronation on 6 May, for "an event not seen since 1953".
It said: "We will provide some extra very early morning trains from South Wales, Devon and Cornwall, and in London and the Thames Valley to take customers into central London.
A spokesman added: "Trains are expected to be really busy, so please do check your journey in advance, and allow plenty of time."
