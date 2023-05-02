Teachers: 'We need to fight for better education'
Children and parents in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire have faced more disruption as teachers returned to picket lines.
Many schools have either been shut or partially closed as National Education Union (NEU) members walked out for the fifth time since February.
The government said a "good offer" had been made to teachers over pay but members dismissed it as "insulting".
In Leeds, teachers were joined by other striking workers in solidarity of their walkout, including nurses.
Dozens of people turned out for the rally at Millennium Square before walking to Leeds General Infirmary where they protested along with members of the Royal College of Nurses.
Lisa Walsh, joint district and branch secretary for the NEU in Leeds, said members were "genuinely sorry" for the disruption caused but they had no choice but to fight for a "better funded education service".
Unions want above-inflation increases, plus extra money to ensure any pay rises do not come from schools' existing budgets.
After intensive talks last month, the government offered an additional one off payment of £1,000. It also increased the offer for most teachers next year to 4.3%, with starting salaries reaching £30,000.
But all four unions involved in the dispute rejected the offer. They said it was still not fully funded, meaning schools would have had to make cuts elsewhere to afford it.
Ms Wright said the offer was not acceptable because school budgets were already "in dire straits".
She added: "It would mean they'd be less money for resources for children, less money for teaching assistant and quite possibly redundancies on the back of it."
Andrew Campbell, a special needs teacher at Wykebeck Primary School in Gipton, said budgets were already tight and he had been without a working white board in his classroom for two months.
Mr Campbell said he considered himself "lucky" because his school had a special needs provision.
He said next year however, Year 7 pupils from secondary school may have to be placed within his primary school class because there was not enough provision elsewhere to offer help for pupils with special needs.
Discussing the impact the strike would have on his pupils, he said the majority would still be in school.
He added: "As special needs, it's really tough because special needs pupils need routine... but we've had no pushback from parents. They know why we need to do this."