Ten arrested for murder after man dies in London
Police say 10 people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed in London.
Officers said the man was found in the street with serious injuries in Brentwick Gardens, Brentford, at 05:15 BST and died at the scene.
It came after the force was alerted to reports of intruders at an address in the same street.
Seven men and three women were subsequently detained and remain in custody.
A post-mortem examination will be scheduled, police confirmed.
Det Supt Figo Forouzan, from Met Police, said: "This is a truly shocking incident that will understandably cause the community concerns.
"I want to reassure the Hounslow residents that we have commenced a thorough investigation with the support of our homicide investigation team to ensure those responsible are brought to justice."
The force has appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.