Ten arrested for murder after man dies in London
- Published
Police say 10 people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in London.
Officers say the man was found with serious injuries in Brentwick Gardens, Brentford, at 05:15 BST and died at the scene.
It came after the force was alerted to reports of intruders at an address in the same street.
Seven men and three women were subsequently detained and remain in custody.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.