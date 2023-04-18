Stop and search: Four police forces to trial new order
Four police forces across England are to trial a new stop and search order aimed at tackling knife crime and serious violence.
They will introduce Serious Violence Reduction Orders (SVROs), which will make it easier for officers to search high-risk offenders for weapons.
Forces in Sussex, Merseyside, Thames Valley and West Midlands will take part in the two-year trial.
It will begin on Wednesday.
'Additional powers'
A court will be able to issue a SVRO, allowing officers to stop and search a person, providing they are aged 18 or over and been convicted of carrying a knife or bladed article.
If an offender breaches the order, they could receive up to two years' imprisonment, an unlimited fine, or both.
Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said the order was an "additional instrument" for the police.
"Additional powers such as allowing police to stop and search prolific, high-risk offenders subject to a SVRO, could help our communities to be safer places for everyone," she said.
"I will be monitoring the effectiveness of this pilot and receiving regular progress updates from the chief constable."
Sussex Police Ch Insp Simon Yates said: "Being selected to be one of four forces to pioneer this new scheme is testament to the successful work already being done in Sussex to combat knife crime and serious violence."
