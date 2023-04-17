TransPennine Express needs 'fresh start' after disruption, say mayors
Mayors in the North of England have called on the government not to renew the contract of train company TransPennine Express (TPE).
It follows criticism of the operator after it cancelled nearly a quarter of its services between February and March.
The Labour mayors said allowing TPE to continue operating would be "a betrayal of passengers in the north".
A Department for Transport spokesperson said all options remained on the table.
TPE, which operates across the North of England and into Scotland, has been badly affected by drivers no longer volunteering to work paid overtime shifts, which has led to widespread delays and cancellations over the past year.
The Labour mayors of West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Manchester, Liverpool and North of Tyne have asked the government not to renew FirstGroup's contract to run the service when it expires on 28 May.
In a joint letter to Transport Secretary Mark Harper, the mayors said: "We are of the unanimous view that TransPennine Express needs to start afresh under new ownership."
The letter added: "We urge you to put the views of the passengers of the North ahead of any other considerations when making the decision on the future of TransPennine Express.
"Rail passengers have had enough. The Northern economy has had enough, the failure of TPE is holding us back. We need change now."
A spokesperson for TPE said cancellations had reduced "by about 40%" following the introduction of a recovery plan.
However, the company said to "substantially reduce cancellations for customers" it was trying to secure an overtime pay deal with the Aslef union for drivers who "wished to volunteer for additional shifts".
The spokesperson said restoring overtime working for drivers would "significantly accelerate training and reduce cancellations within days of the overtime deal being enacted".
A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "Ministers have been previously clear that the recent level of service provided by TransPennine Express is unacceptable and that all options remain on the table.
"We are working closely with train operators to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum and long-term solutions are put in place for passengers, including the swift recruitment and training of new drivers."
