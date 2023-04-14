Footballer arrested over child sex offences to face no further action
- Published
A Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of child sex offences will face no further action, police said.
The player, who has not been identified, was arrested in 2021 and interviewed by officers before being released on bail.
Greater Manchester Police said the evidence in the case does not meet the threshold for prosecution.
The player has since left the Premier League club he was with at the time of his arrest.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "The 33-year-old man who was arrested in connection with an investigation opened in June 2021 will face no further action.
"The investigation team and Crown Prosecution Service have been working together and reached the decision that the evidence available at this time does not reach the threshold set out on the Code for Crown Prosecutors."
Officers said they were "committed to investigating allegations to secure the best possible outcomes for all involved" and would "continue to work with partner agencies to ensure individuals are supported".