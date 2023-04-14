Ex Premier League striker Danny Graham admits drink-drive crash
- Published
A former Premier League footballer has admitted being almost three times over the alcohol limit when he crashed his Land Rover through a shop doorway.
Ex-Watford, Blackburn and Sunderland striker Danny Graham smashed into a Co-op store on the exclusive Wynyard estate in County Durham in November.
The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to a single charge of drinking and driving and will be sentenced later at Teesside Magistrates' Court.
No-one was injured in the crash.
The court heard that Graham, who also played for Swansea, Middlesbrough and Carlisle, had a reading of 230mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood.
The legal limit is 80mg.
Michael Lawson, prosecuting, said "luckily, no-one was injured" as a result of the crash on 4 November.
The shop was extensively damaged and stock worth more £5,000 was ruined.
The store had to close for five days and the total loss was estimated to be £32,000, magistrates were told.
Mr Lawson said Mr Graham mounted the pavement and the car went into the shop by accident.
Choi Cheng, defending, said: "Mr Graham is very apologetic and deeply remorseful for this offence."
He said the footballer had never been arrested before, was of previous good character and handed over what he claimed was "a most impressive set of character references" to magistrates.
Mr Cheng said: "Mr Graham, due to this unwise incident, experienced many things which he would never, ever, want to experience again.
"The offence dates back to November and he has had this worry hanging over his head for five months."
