Men selling Anglo-Saxon haul arrested in sting, court told
- Published
Two men selling Anglo-Saxon coins worth hundreds of thousands of pounds were arrested when potential buyers turned out to be police, a court has heard.
Roger Pilling, 73, of Loveclough, Lancashire, and Craig Best, 44, of Bishop Auckland, County Durham, deny conspiring to convert criminal property between September 2018 and May 2019.
Durham Crown Court heard Mr Best was arrested at a Durham hotel in May 2019 following a sting operation.
Mr Pilling was then arrested at home.
Prosecutor Matthew Donkin KC said Mr Best arranged to meet a man he believed was a coin expert at the Royal County Hotel and was carrying "three valuable coins".
He believed the man he was meeting was in touch with a coin broker and a potential buyer in the United States, but all three were undercover police officers.
'Treasure trove'
Mr Pilling held a "large collection" of 46 Anglo-Saxon coins when he was arrested at his home, the jury was told.
Dating back to the 9th Century, the haul contained coins of Alfred the Great of Wessex and his less well-known contemporary Ceolwulf II of Mercia.
Mr Donkin told the jury the "overwhelming likelihood" was that the coins were "treasure trove" and should have been declared to the district coroner.
"They knew that the coins were genuine, they knew that they were treasure, they knew that the true owner of those items was the Crown," Mr Donkin said.
The monetary value of just one of the coins was £70,000 with the total for the haul reaching "hundreds of thousands of pounds", the court heard.
Mr Donkin said it would not be part of the prosecution case that Mr Best and Mr Pilling had discovered the coins themselves but "they have been stolen - they are criminal property".
The defendants also deny possessing criminal property.
The trial continues.
