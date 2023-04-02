Former Plymouth bishop Christopher Budd dies aged 85
The former Roman Catholic bishop of Plymouth has died.
The Right Reverend Christopher Budd, who led the Diocese of Plymouth from 1986 until 2013.
On the diocese's website, Canon Paul Cummins paid tribute to Bishop Christopher, saying he died on Saturday "at his place in Lyme Regis".
He said the 85-year-old had been "a faithful servant of the Lord and the Church", as well as "an inspiration and a friend".
The Diocese of Plymouth covers Cornwall, Devon and Dorset.
It has more than 90 parishes, stretching from Penzance and the Isles of Scilly in the west, to parts of Bournemouth in Dorset.
