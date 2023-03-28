Worker at ex-footballer's stables in Cheshire dies suddenly
A woman working at stables owned by former-Liverpool footballer Michael Owen has collapsed and died.
The 25-year-old fell ill at around 08:50 BST at Manor House Stables in Malpas, Cheshire, police said.
Emergency services went to the stables, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Cheshire Police said her death is not being treated as suspicious.
The stables announced the death of a "much-valued member of our team" in a tweet on Tuesday.
"It is with deep sadness that we have to announce that a much-valued member of our team died at work this morning," it read.
"The family have been informed and both the family and the team at Manor House request privacy at this time."
The stables is a purpose-built training facility created by the former Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Stoke City player and his family in 2006.
A file on the death will be prepared for the coroner.
