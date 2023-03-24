Wadhurst is named as the best place to live in the UK
- Published
Wadhurst in East Sussex has been named as the UK's best place to live.
Judges for the Sunday Times said the town offered "pretty much everything needed for modern life in miniature".
A winner was also selected in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales as well as in each region in England.
Helen Davies, editor of Best Places To Live, said: "Attractive surroundings, good neighbours and a comfortable home are the best defences when the stresses of modern life seem overwhelming."
The judges praised the town for its good schools, convenient transport links, variety of high street shops and being surrounded by "stunning scenery".
The Wadhurst Warriors, a group of fathers who began fundraising for the town's primary school in 2004 and now raise money for the whole village, were praised as the "stars of the show".
Wadhurst Warriors chairman Chris Poulton said: "We do believe Wadhurst is the best place to live and that is down to us all working together to make it a place where everyone can be supported.
"We don't do it for ourselves, we do it for the community."
The town, which has a population of fewer than 5,000 people, is the smallest winner of the award in its 11-year history.
Paula Lee, 58, who owns the ONE homeware shop on the high street, said: "There are some really lovely shops, it is a well-rounded high street - there is a nice independent butcher, grocers and a nice community spirit.
"The countryside in this area is just outstanding. There is lots of walking and lots of sporting activities in an area of outstanding natural beauty."
Other winners
Among the other regional winners were Liverpool, which is about to host the Eurovision Song Contest, and Whitley Bay in Tyne and Wear, which the judges said was "catching up fast" with its affluent neighbour Tynemouth after "years in the doldrums".
Chichester, in West Sussex, which has more Ukrainian refugees per head than any other UK city, was praised for its good schools and transport links and was deemed worthy of inclusion separately, the judges decided.
Ruthin in Denbighshire was identified as the best place to live in Wales, Dunkeld in Perthshire was named as the best place to live in Scotland, and Donaghadee in Co Down was placed top in Northern Ireland.
Regional winners:
East: Saffron Walden, Essex
London: Crouch End
Midlands: Leamington Spa, Warwickshire
North and North East: Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear
Northern Ireland: Donaghadee, Co Down
North West: Liverpool
Scotland: Dunkeld, Perthshire
South East: Chichester, West Sussex
South West: Cirencester, Gloucestershire
Wales: Ruthin, Denbighshire
