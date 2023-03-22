Mosque fire suspect arrested over second attack
A man held after a pensioner was set alight as he left a Birmingham mosque has been arrested over a similar attack in west London last month.
An 82-year-old man was set alight outside a mosque in Ealing on 27 February. Mohammed Rayaz was set on fire in Edgbaston on Monday.
Mr Rayaz, 70, suffered severe burns to his face and arms.
Detectives, supported by counter-terror police, are questioning the suspect on suspicion of attempted murder.
In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said both incidents were now being linked and the man had been arrested over the Ealing attack on Wednesday.
Detectives from the Met and West Midlands Police were working closely together to establish the full circumstances.
While counter-terror police were involved, officers were keeping an open mind as to any potential motivation.
"At this stage we cannot speculate around the motive for the attacks, this is a live investigation and our main aim is to make sure communities are safe and that we bring justice for the victims," the West Midlands force said.
The victim in Ealing received hospital treatment for severe burns to his face and arms.
West Midlands Police said the suspect engaged the man in conversation as they both left the West London Islamic Centre.
They spoke for a few minutes before the victim was doused in a liquid, believed to be petrol, and then set on fire.
Mr Rayaz remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital following a skin graft operation.
The retired factory worker was sprayed with a substance before his jacket was set on fire near his home on Shenstone Road, a short distance from the Dudley Road mosque he had left.
MP Shabana Mahmood, who has spoken to him on a video call, said he was "touched at the outpouring of love and support" since the attack.
Family lawyer Shahbon Hussain said he got a text message from Mr Rayaz's son moments afterwards.
"He heard his dad screaming, the family had gone out the house and seen him on fire," he said. "I immediately went over and the police, ambulance and fire brigade were already there."
Neighbours, who said they were concerned by the attack, also helped to put flames out and carry Mr Rayaz to his home.
Ms Mahmood, member for Birmingham Ladywood, organised a community walkabout on Wednesday with police to reassure Muslim communities on the eve of Ramadan.
Mr Hussain, who also chairs the local StreetWatch group, said he collated CCTV and doorbell footage for police via a WhatsApp group of 160 residents.
He added it would take a while for residents to feel safe as Ramadan got under way.