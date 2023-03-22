Mosque fire suspect arrested over second attack
A man held after a pensioner was set alight as he left a Birmingham mosque has been arrested over a similar attack in west London last month.
An 82-year-old man was set alight outside a mosque in Ealing on 27 February. Mohammed Rayaz was set on fire in Edgbaston on Monday.
Mr Rayaz, in his 70s, suffered severe burns to his face and arms.
Detectives, supported by counter-terror police, are questioning the suspect on suspicion of attempted murder.
In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said both incidents were now being linked and the man had been arrested over the Ealing attack on Wednesday.
Detectives from the Met and West Midlands Police were working closely together to establish the full circumstances.
The victim in Ealing received hospital treatment for severe burns to his face and arms.
West Midlands Police said the suspect engaged the victim in conversation as they both left the West London Islamic Centre.
They spoke for a few minutes before the victim was doused in a liquid, believed to be petrol, and then set on fire.
Mr Rayaz remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital following a skin graft operation.
The retired factory worker was sprayed with a substance before his jacket was set on fire near his home on Shenstone Road, a short distance from the Dudley Road mosque he had left.
