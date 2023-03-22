England's high streets championed in photographs

Sauce bottles in the window of Mannoush, a Lebanese restaurant, in Walthamstow, east LondonLloyd Ramos/Source Historic England Archive
Photographer Lloyd Ramos took this photo from a Lebanese restaurant window in Walthamstow, east London
By Samantha Jagger
BBC News

From the calls of merry market traders to the toots of check-out tills, there are many visuals and sounds that make up a high street in England.

A three-year project by Historic England is looking to preserve these memories in a photograph exhibition to "breathe life back into high streets".

The touring show features 65 images of shops, restaurants and businesses and the "heroes" behind them.

Historic England said they championed an "often-overlooked fixture".

People from across the UK were invited to send in their images and document what their high street meant to them.

A panel then selected their favourite photographs showing "a sense of community, belonging and pride".

Bethany Ann-Hewitt/Source Historic England Archive
Bethany Ann-Hewitt visited Teddy Grays sweetshop in Dudley and took a portrait of shop assistant Gina Morgan
Clair Robins/Source Historic England Archive
A brass band plays in Leicester in the run-up to Christmas
Georgie Gibbs/Source Historic England Archive
This image of a chippy, taken by Georgie Gibbs in Skegness, was one of 65 photographs selected
Andy Greaves/Source Historic England Archive
Chesterfield's high street also made the selection for the exhibition
Carl Grey/Source Historic England Archive
Pizza hang-out Voodoo Ray's in Hackney, London, was captured by photographer Carl Grey

The images will be projected as an outdoor exhibition in locations in London, Derby, Bristol, Hastings, Middlesbrough, Norwich, Bradford and Stoke-on-Trent from 22 March.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.