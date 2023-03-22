England's high streets championed in photographs
From the calls of merry market traders to the toots of check-out tills, there are many visuals and sounds that make up a high street in England.
A three-year project by Historic England is looking to preserve these memories in a photograph exhibition to "breathe life back into high streets".
The touring show features 65 images of shops, restaurants and businesses and the "heroes" behind them.
Historic England said they championed an "often-overlooked fixture".
People from across the UK were invited to send in their images and document what their high street meant to them.
A panel then selected their favourite photographs showing "a sense of community, belonging and pride".
The images will be projected as an outdoor exhibition in locations in London, Derby, Bristol, Hastings, Middlesbrough, Norwich, Bradford and Stoke-on-Trent from 22 March.