RMT union condemns government response to P&O sackings one year on
- Published
The government response to the sackings of nearly 800 P&O workers is a national disgrace, a union has said one year on.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union is staging a demonstration in Westminster on the anniversary of the controversial dismissals.
Staff were fired without notice and replaced with foreign agency workers paid less than the UK minimum wage.
The government said it reacted "decisively" and has made substantial progress on seafarer protection.
P&O Ferries services were suspended after the mass sackings and several of the company's vessels failed safety inspections before being cleared to resume operating.
'Rogue company'
In August, the Insolvency Service said P&O would not face criminal proceedings as there was "no realistic prospect of a conviction".
The RMT is holding a week of events highlighting the "lack of sanctions" for P&O or its owners, DP World.
The union's general secretary Mick Lynch said: "It is a national disgrace that the government has taken no concrete action to punish this rogue company, DP World, for unlawfully sacking 786 seafarers last year.
"We will continue to campaign for stronger seafarers' rights through fair pay agreements, revoking P&O Ferries' Royal Charter, banning DP World from freeport tax reliefs, ending discrimination at sea, and the scrapping of anti-trade union laws."
In a tweet, it claimed the government had done nothing to address the "illegal sackings".
A government spokesman said: "We reacted swiftly and decisively against P&O Ferries' appalling treatment of its staff, and have made substantial progress on the nine-point plan we set out last year to improve seafarers' pay and conditions."
P&O said there was strong customer demand for its services, adding that it has invested millions of pounds in its fleet.
A spokesman said: "Significant changes in the last year have saved this business, including the 2,200 jobs we secured in coastal communities across the UK.
"We are now serving the needs of our passenger and freight customers much better than ever before."
