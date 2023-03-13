Three Dads Walking say suicide prevention debate 'a massive step forward'
Three men whose daughters took their own lives say a parliamentary debate into whether suicide prevention lessons should be mandatory in schools will be a "massive step forward".
Andy Airey, Mike Palmer and Tim Owen - known as the 3 Dads Walking - secured the debate after 150,000 people signed a petition backing their call.
The men want the subject to become a compulsory part of the curriculum.
The government says it can currently be taught to age-appropriate children.
Mr Airey from Morland in Cumbria, Mr Palmer from Sale in Greater Manchester and Mr Owen from Shouldham in Norfolk, have raised awareness and more than £1m for charity through a series of walks in memory of their daughters Sophie, Beth and Emily.
Mr Airey said: "We're looking forward to listening to the MPs talking about what we've been pushing for. It's a massive step forward.
"It is challenging and it is a difficult subject, but what we're asking to see are age-appropriate lessons delivered from the earliest age - not necessarily initially talking about suicide but teaching youngsters how to reach out for help when things are hard."
Mr Palmer said: "Nothing will be finalised [today], but if we get some positive words in the debate that would be very powerful.
"It's all progress. It's going in the right direction and we'll keep pushing.
"We need to get a standard approach across the board. If we give youngsters the life skills they need, they will grow into happy, resilient adults."
Mr Owen added: "We're obviously being heard. They are listening to us and we've met several MPs privately around how much they will support us. It's [now] whether collectively they support us.
"The mood music is positive so all three of us are quite optimistic."
The government said it welcomed the work the three men were doing to raise awareness of the issue and that schools are able to teach pupils in an age-appropriate and sensitive way if they so wish.
