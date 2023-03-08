In pictures: Snow falls across the South East
Snow has fallen across the South East, leaving a wintry blanket of white across much of the region.
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place on Wednesday and Thursday, with disruption expected across the rail network and roads.
The Met Office said further snow is expected to fall later on Wednesday.
The UK has recorded its coldest March temperature since 2010, with the wintry spring conditions bringing snowfall in several parts of the country.
Here is a selection of pictures taken across Kent, Sussex and Surrey.
