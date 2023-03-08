In pictures: Snow falls across the South East

Snow covered fields near Addington, KentPA Media
Snow covers fields near Addington in Kent

Snow has fallen across the South East, leaving a wintry blanket of white across much of the region.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place on Wednesday and Thursday, with disruption expected across the rail network and roads.

The Met Office said further snow is expected to fall later on Wednesday.

The UK has recorded its coldest March temperature since 2010, with the wintry spring conditions bringing snowfall in several parts of the country.

Here is a selection of pictures taken across Kent, Sussex and Surrey.

Surrey Police Roads Policing
Surrey Police on patrol on the A3
Hanna Campbell
Snow covering Devil's Dyke in the South Downs in Sussex
Neil Newman
Snowfall in Hawkinge, Kent
PA Media
Five-year-old Harry Booth has fun in the snow in a garden in Horsham, West Sussex
Kieran Karn
Cars covered in snow in Tunbridge Wells, Kent
A snowy Studebaker car in Shoreham, Kent
Painshill Park Trust
Snowfall at Painshill landscape garden in Cobham, Surrey

All pictures subject to copyright.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.