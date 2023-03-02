Teachers' strike: Kent, Sussex and Surrey staff join walkout
- Published
Teachers across the South East are taking strike action over pay and conditions.
The walk out by members of the National Education Union (NEU) is part of a long-running national dispute, with teachers demanding above-inflation pay.
The government is proposing a 3% pay rise for most teachers, but the NEU says it is not enough.
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said it was "hugely disappointing" the strike action was continuing.
Rallies are to take place in Chichester, West Sussex, and Canterbury, Kent, according to NEU South East.
The regional secretary of the NEU, Maria Fawcett, said strike action has been "an absolute last resort".
"Our teachers do not want to be on strike today," she said.
Ms Fawcett added that education funding is "in crisis".
She said: "Our school buildings are falling apart. Our children deserve decent buildings to go to school in. They deserve the support they need to learn.
"We cannot starve our education service of the funding it needs. Our children deserve better."
Earlier this week, Chris Lilley, joint branch secretary of the Kent NEU, said the union regretted taking strike action.
"It is self-evident that disruption to education is now part of a pupil's daily life," he said. "This is the point we have repeatedly made to the education secretary.
"It is time for her to come up with solutions."
In response to the latest strike action, Ms Keegan said: "Instead of sitting round a table discussing pay, the NEU will once again cause disruption for children and families.
"Children deserve to be in school, and further strike action is simply unforgivable, especially after everything children have been through because of the pandemic."
Further strike days are planned for England and Wales schools on 15 March and 16 March.
